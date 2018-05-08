Museum of Ice Cream to stay in San Francisco through summer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of Patricia Chang)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The Museum of Ice Cream keeps getting sweeter.

The Instragram-friendly pop-up exhibition has extended its stay through summer in San Francisco.

The museum, located at 1 Grant Avenue, features immersive installations, like their iconic Sprinkle Pool. They've also added new installations like the Mint Jungle.

And yes, there's actual ice cream you can eat throughout the exhibition.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 9th at 11 a.m. on their website.

Make sure you get your tickets as soon as they go on sale. They often sell out quickly.

10 Photos

Museum of Ice Cream

