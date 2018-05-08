World

Museum of Ice Cream to stay in San Francisco through summer

By: KRON4 Staff

Posted: May 08, 2018 01:09 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The Museum of Ice Cream keeps getting sweeter.

The Instragram-friendly pop-up exhibition has extended its stay through summer in San Francisco.

The museum, located at 1 Grant Avenue, features immersive installations, like their iconic Sprinkle Pool. They've also added new installations like the Mint Jungle.

And yes, there's actual ice cream you can eat throughout the exhibition.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 9th at 11 a.m. on their website.

Make sure you get your tickets as soon as they go on sale. They often sell out quickly. 

