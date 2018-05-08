49ers Reuben Foster pleads 'not guilty' to domestic violence, weapons charges

LOS GATOS (KRON) - 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster entered a 'not guilty' plea to domestic violence and weapons charges in court on Tuesday.

The prosecutor is still pushing ahead with domestic violence charges despite the fact that the alleged victim, Elissa Ennis, recanted her story.

According to a new report, Foster is accused of throwing a dog across a room hours before Ennis called police in Los Gatos.

Ennis originally told police that Foster hit her ten times, rupturing her ear drum.

She has since recanted her story, saying that her injuries happened during a fight with another woman.

Prosecutors say they are looking into that claim, but for now Foster is charged with domestic violence and possession of an assault weapon.

He will be back in court May 17 for preliminary hearing.

