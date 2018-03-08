49ers sign WR Marquise Goodwin
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a three-year contract extension.
Goodwin had a career year in 2017 after signing a two-year deal with San Francisco and the 49ers rewarded him with a new deal Thursday that keeps him under contract through the 2021 season.
NFL Network reported that Goodwin's new contract is worth $20.3 million with $10 million in guarantees.
The 27-year-old Goodwin set career highs last season with 56 catches for 962 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also won the team's Len Eshmont Award for inspirational and courageous play.
The former Olympic long jumper has 105 catches for 1,702 yards and eight touchdowns in five NFL seasons with Buffalo and San Francisco.
