KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors look to close out Pelicans tonight at Oracle

By: Darya Folsom

Posted: May 08, 2018

Updated: May 08, 2018 09:40 AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Trending today on the KRON4 Morning Buzz is the Warriors looking to close out this series against New Orleans.

The Warriors death lineup is ready to rumble with the Pelicans tonight at "Roaracle." 

Coach Kerr hopes starting Curry, KD, Klay, Dray and Iggy will put this series to bed.

Meanwhile, in the East, the Cavs won last night, sweeping the Toronto Raptors.

