KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors look to close out Pelicans tonight at Oracle
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Trending today on the KRON4 Morning Buzz is the Warriors looking to close out this series against New Orleans.
The Warriors death lineup is ready to rumble with the Pelicans tonight at "Roaracle."
Coach Kerr hopes starting Curry, KD, Klay, Dray and Iggy will put this series to bed.
Meanwhile, in the East, the Cavs won last night, sweeping the Toronto Raptors.
For more sports and entertainment headlines, watch the full Morning Buzz segment above!
JUDGE ALLOWS DNA COLLECTION FROM SUSPECTED GOLDEN STATE KILLER
POLICE INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE CAPTURED ON CAMERA
HAWAII RESIDENTS UNEASY AS HUNDREDS OF QUAKES SHAKE THE ISLAND
- REPORT CITES 'RODENT DROPPINGS' ON DOUGH TRAYS AT DOMINO'S PIZZA
- Baby born in Chipotle parking lot
- Toys R Us slashes prices in final liquidation sale
- Nordstrom Rack president apologizes to 3 black men wrongly accused of theft
- Some homeless to move into Oakland 'community cabins' this week
