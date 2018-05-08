2 earthquakes in 3 minutes jolt Palm Springs area

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS - Two earthquakes struck the Palm Springs area early Tuesday morning.

The first was a 3.2 at4:49 a.m., The second was a 4.5 magnitude at 4:51 a.m.

Both hit about about seven miles north of Cabazon.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

