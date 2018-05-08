Weather

2 earthquakes in 3 minutes jolt Palm Springs area

By: Julianne Herrera

Posted: May 08, 2018 05:21 AM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 11:26 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS - Two earthquakes struck the Palm Springs area early Tuesday morning.

The first was a 3.2 at4:49 a.m., The second was a 4.5 magnitude at 4:51 a.m.

Both hit about about seven miles north of Cabazon.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

 

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App