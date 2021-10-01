Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Wildfires
Drought
Inside California Politics
Hispanic Heritage Month
Fleet Week
BestReviews
Border Report Tour
Mystery Wire
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
San Jose city officials, unions reach deal on vaccine mandate
Video
2020 wildfires: Debris removal program completed in Sonoma County
Sonoma County requiring health care workers to get flu shot
Breast Cancer Awareness: Bay Area foundation provides resources
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
The Big Game
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Giants
Top Stories
Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins’ vaccination status: ‘That’s none of my business’
Video
Top Stories
Madison Bumgarner gets standing ovation during return to Oracle Park
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
Ted Cruz says he ‘stands with’ unvaccinated NBA players
Unvaccinated Wizards star Bradley Beal clears up anti-vax comment
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
More China 2022 Headlines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
Trending Stories
East San Jose residents outraged over abandoned vehicles left throughout neighborhoods
Video
California stimulus checks will start going out by mail soon; here’s when you could get yours
100 teens involved in large brawl at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo: Police
California to require schoolchildren get COVID vaccine
Video
School staff on edge after #SlapATeacher challenge circulates on social media