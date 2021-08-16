Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Ready 4 School
Wildfires
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
California Governor Recall
Destination California
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Mystery Wire
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
U.S. officials monitor Afghanistan situation as Taliban makes advances
Video
Students, teachers head back to classrooms in West Contra Costa County
Man charged in attacks of mostly Chinese-owned San Francisco businesses
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: ‘Free Guy’ box office debut
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Giants
Top Stories
Like Olympics, Paralympics won’t have fans during pandemic
Top Stories
Lance throws long TD pass before 49ers lose to Chiefs 19-16
Raiders open preseason against Seahawks; first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium
49ers vs. Chiefs: Fans return to Levi’s stadium for first preseason game
Video
Alex Smith gets standing ovation at Giants game
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Afghanistan Crisis
U.S. officials monitor Afghanistan situation as Taliban makes advances
Video
Taliban takes Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Rep. Swalwell offers help to Afghan families checking Special Immigrant Visa status
Video
Live: President Biden to address Afghanistan turmoil
Video
U.S. officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos
Video
More Afghanistan Crisis Headlines
‘Saigon all over again’: Biden criticized as Taliban retakes power
Video
Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars
Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan
‘Game over’: Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans
Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul
Video
Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure
U.S. to evacuate Americans and diplomats as Taliban continues push to Kabul
Video
US focuses on evacuating Americans from Afghanistan
Video
Trending Stories
This city is set to become most expensive outside of California
Video
Live: President Biden to address Afghanistan turmoil
Video
Taliban takes Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Home sales dropping in East Bay communities
Video
U.S. officials say 7 killed in Kabul airport evacuation chaos
Video