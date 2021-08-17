Hundreds of North Bay non-profit workers trapped in Afghanistan

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – Members of a North Bay non-profit are begging for help as they are trying to get more than 350 of their employees out of Afghanistan.

The organization is called “Roots of Peace.” They’ve been working in Afghanistan for the last 20 years turning conflict zones into farmland.

The organization’s CEO says their hundreds of Afghan employees are in danger and need help to get out.

“It’s not only a crisis. It’s catastrophic and to see yesterday the devastation, the desperation of these young men and women and families just trying to catch an airplane,” Heidi Kuhn said.

Heidi Kuhn has gone as far as sending letters to President Biden hoping to get his attention on the matter.

The non-profit, which aims to plant peace through agriculture in Afghanistan, has more than 350 employees who are seeking special immigrant visas.

The work at the San Rafael-based office has been overwhelming.

“The tragedy which the world watched we cannot cast blame at this time we need the world to come together. Right now, I am begging for support from the San Francisco Bay Area,” Kuhn said.

The group is not planning on giving up their work in the area but there is a critical need to support the people who are in danger, especially women.

“Although the situation is critical in Afghanistan, we remain hopeful to continue our work by helping the afghans who deserve to be helped,” Hamid Ansary said.

“This can’t wait a day or two. People are dying. We need to mobilize the world. We need to join together and plant the roots of peace on earth now,” Kuhn said.

Roots of Peace is asking for donations and for people to use the hashtag #rootsofpeace on social media to help spread the word.

Kuhn is also hoping the president will hear her pleas to help those in Afghanistan who were promised safety and that the U.S. would take care of them.