Kabul airport attack: Flags at U.S. Capitol flown at half-staff to honor victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The flags at the U.S. Capitol will be flown at half-staff to honor those killed in the terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff.

“Congress and the country pray for the innocent lives lost, those injured and the families of all affected,” Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

About 5,000 people were awaiting flights on the airfield, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said.

The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. But that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the U.S. officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.

While addressing the nation following the deadly attacks Thursday afternoon, President Biden promised to avenge the deaths.

“To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he said.

The president also vowed to complete the evacuation of Americans citizens and others from Afghanistan.

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated so far while as many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out of Kabul.