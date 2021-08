SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

Congressman John Garamendi joins KRON4’s Sanaz Tahernia to discuss the latest on what’s happening in Afghanistan.