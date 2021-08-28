Sacramento woman among service members killed in Afghanistan suicide bombing

Marine Corps Cpl. Nicole Gee, second from left, a maintenance technician with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, awaits the launch of an MV-22B Osprey during an exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima on April 5, 2021. (Mark Morrow/U.S. Marines)

(KTXL) — One of the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul Airport is Sgt. Nicole Gee of Roseville.

According to the military site Stars and Stripes, Gee was a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Gee, 23, was seen in photos holding an Afghan baby and escorting girls to a waiting military aircraft during evacuations, according to the article.

Gee is was one of eleven marines who was killed in the bombing, along with one Navy sailor and one Army soldier and more than 100 Afghans.

Another 18 U.S. service members were wounded in the blast.

Family and fellow service members expressed their mourning for Gee on social media.

“I can’t even begin to fathom that you’re gone, or come up with the words to express my grief over losing you,” Gee’s cousin wrote on Facebook.

Gee was one of three service members from California who died in the explosion.

This story is developing.