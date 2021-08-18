What’s happening in Afghanistan?

KABUL, Afghanistan (KRON) — Just two weeks before the United States was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a 20-year war, the Taliban have once again seized power in Afghanistan.

The Taliban, a militant group that ran Afghanistan in the late 1990s, have taken over all major cities in a matter of days and forced thousands of people to storm airports and the border in an effort to try to flee the country.

This is a result of the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan, which was originally a Trump administration plan but was carried out by the Biden Administration, who subsequently set Aug. 31 as the exit date.

Afghanistan’s national army and police forces, numbering about 350,000 men, were supposed to be a powerful deterrent to the Taliban. They combined ground operations with air power and used aircraft to resupply outposts and collect intelligence.

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Demonstrators raise their fists during a protest to raise awareness regarding the situation in Afghanistan outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. The European Union has no immediate plans to recognize the Taliban after their sweeping victory in Afghanistan but will talk with the militants to ensure that European nationals and Afghans who have worked with the EU can leave safely, the bloc’s top diplomat said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A satellite photo from Maxar Technologies shows swarms of people on the tarmac at Kabul International Airport, also known as Hamid Karzai International Airport, Monday Aug. 16, 2021. Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the Taliban seized power with stunning speed. Some clung to the side of a U.S. military transport plane before takeoff, in a widely shared video that captured the sense of desperation as America’s 20-year war comes to a chaotic end. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Young men who say they deserted the Afghan military and fled to Turkey through Iran stand in the countryside in Tatvan, in Bitlis Province in eastern Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Turkey is concerned about increased migration across the Turkish-Iranian border as Afghans flee the Taliban advance in their country.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, an internally displaced woman from northern provinces, who fled her home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, has her blood pressure taken after taking refuge in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Many women in Afghanistan remain at home because they are too terrified to venture into a new world ruled by the Taliban. The extremist group that once stoned women and restricted their every move is now back in power. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint that was previously manned by American troops near the US embassy, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo)

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy that was previously manned by American troops, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country. (AP Photo)

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard as people enter Pakistan through a border crossing point, in Chaman, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Chaman, is a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, normally thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross daily and a steady stream of trucks passes through, taking goods to Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Jafar Khan)

Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

A Taliban fighter sits on the back of a vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The U.S. military has taken over Afghanistan’s airspace as it struggles to manage a chaotic evacuation after the Taliban rolled into the capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane, some climbing on the plane, as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)

FILE – In this March 6, 2021 file photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, inspects an honor guard during the opening ceremony of the new legislative session of the Parliament, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

TOPSHOT – Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city’s airport trying to flee the group’s feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil Kohsar / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Person second from left is a former bodyguard for Ghani. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the embassy. Wisps of smoke could be seen near the embassy’s roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, according to two American military officials. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

But with Biden’s withdrawal plan, the U.S. pulled its air support, intelligence and contractors servicing Afghanistan’s planes and helicopter. This on top of the failure by the government to pay many Afghan soldiers and police officers for months, while the soldiers were sent to the front without adequate food and water, the New York Times reported.

Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan’s president, joined his fellow citizens and left the country and is reportedly in the United Arab Emirates.

With all of this happening, the Taliban quickly expanded their footprint in recent weeks and took control far more quickly than anyone really expected, including President Biden and Pentagon officials.

The Pentagon had issued dire warnings to Biden even before he took office about the potential for the Taliban to overrun the Afghan army, but estimated it might happen in 18 months — not weeks.

Nonetheless, Biden said he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from the country.

Biden said he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said in a televised address to the nation from the White House East Room. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.”

JUST IN: "The Crew made the decision to go" — Inside RCH 871, which saved 640 from the Taliban … from @TaraCopp and me https://t.co/r4YvGqJZ4b pic.twitter.com/CI1mAmqjHT — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) August 16, 2021

Photos and videos circulating online show hundreds of desperate Afghans crammed aboard a U.S. C-17 cargo plane as it left Kabul’s international airport on Sunday.

At the airport, some were so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death in chaos that killed at least seven people, U.S. officials said.

Videos show several falling through the air as the airplane rapidly gained altitude over the city.

So, why are people so desperate to flee? There are a couple reasons.

They’re worried the country could descend into chaos or the Taliban could carry out revenge attacks against those who worked with Americans or the government.

Many also fear the Taliban will encourage Islamist movements that they relied on when they ran Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

During that time, women were not allowed to go to school or work outside their home. They also had to wear the burqa and be accompanied by a male relative whenever they went outside.

The Taliban banned music, stoned adulterers and in some cases executed civilians living under their regime.

And of the nearly 250,000 Afghans that have fled their homes since the end of May — 80% of those displaced are women and children, according to the United Nations.

For women in Afghanistan, the Taliban takeover puts their rights — and lives — at stake.

A report released from the U.N. shows the number of women and children killed and injured increased in May and June.

Since taking over, the Taliban have said they are taking a more moderate approach and promised to respect women’s rights, forgive those who fought against them and prevent Afghanistan from being used as a base for terror attacks.

But many Afghans are skeptical of those promises, and the violent response from a protest Wednesday only fueled their fears.

One person was killed and six were injured when the Taliban violently dispersed a protest in the eastern city of Jalalabad, an Afghan health official said.

Dozens of people raised the national flag and lowered the Taliban’s own flag the day before Afghanistan’s Independence Day. That’s when the Taliban opened fire and beat people with batons.

President Biden’s administration has reportedly been holding secret talks with countries in a desperate attempt to house at-risk Afghans.

So far, about 1,200 Afghans have been evacuated to the U.S. and the number is expected to rise in the coming weeks.

A deal to house about 8,000 Afghans in Qatar has been close for weeks, but a formal agreement hasn’t been announced.

We have a moral obligation to the Afghan people. The U.S. role in this crisis is indisputable. We must waste no time or expense in helping refugees safely & swiftly leave Afghanistan. We must immediately welcome them to the U.S. & provide real support as they rebuild their lives. — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) August 16, 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it’s the United States’ “moral obligation” to help refugees safely leave Afghanistan.

“We must immediately welcome them to the U.S. and provide real support as they rebuild their lives,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, public figures like conservative TV host Laura Ingraham aren’t ready to welcome refugees with welcome arms.

“Is it really our responsibility to welcome thousands of potentially un-vetted refugees from Afghanistan?” Ingraham said on Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.