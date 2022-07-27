OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Six months have passed since a 24-year-old Oakley woman vanished, but her friends and family are still holding out hope and searching for answers.

East Bay police have found “no signs of life” of Alexis Gabe. Investigators suspect she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, according to Antioch’s police chief.

Over the past two weekends, nearly 100 volunteers joined search efforts focused on finding overlooked clues. Gabe’s father said some items of interest were found during the two searches in Oakley, including parts of his daughter’s smashed cellphone, and a pink piece of clothing that her mother recognized.

“Everything has been picked up by Oakley & Antioch PD. I hope these are all the parts that we’re looking for. We will meet with OPD and determine if we have enough or all parts of Alexis’ phone,” her father wrote on Facebook.

Gabe went missing on the night of January 26. Surveillance cameras recorded images of Gabe stopping at a gas station before she went over to her ex-boyfriend’s house in Antioch.

Image taken from inside a Chevron gas station in Antioch the night she disappeared on January 26, 2022.

Police suspect 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones murdered Gabe that night.

Gabe and Jones broke off their romantic relationship in November of 2021, but still saw each other “from time to time,” according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Jones was hiding out at a friend’s apartment in Kent, Washington when a fugitive task force arrived at the front door to arrest him on murder charges. Video recorded by one officers shows Jones opening the door while holding a kitchen knife. Police said officers opened fire because Jones charged at them with a deadly weapon.

After Jones’ deadly clash with police, investigators said one of Jones’ friends came forward and revealed a chilling phone conversation they had two weeks before Gabe went missing.

“Marshall told the friend that he was thinking about killing Alexis and wanted to know where the best place to hide a body would be. The friend and Marshall decided the best place to dispose of a body would be by placing it in a septic tank or burying the body in a forest,” Gabe’s father told KRON4.

Alexis Gabe (Photo courtesy Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home / Facebook)

The friend thought Jones was joking about wanting to kill Alexis Gabe, according to Antioch police.

Police and volunteers are trying to piece together Jones’ whereabouts after he allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend and before his deadly confrontation with police.

“There are so many clues, but there’s still no Alexis,” Gwyn Gabe said of his daughter.

Jones was “very uncooperative” when police attempted to question him about Alexis Gabe’s whereabouts. Shortly after Gabe was reported missing, Jones visited his sister in Vacaville.

His sister found a handwritten note in which Jones scribbled down detailed directions to Pioneer, Calif., 60 miles east of Sacramento. Investigators suspect Jones drove to Pioneer to hide Alexis Gabe’s body in an attempt to get away with murder.

Police said Jones wrote down directions to a remote location in Pioneer, Calif.

“The directions are from Vacaville, CA (Marshall’s sister’s house) to a remote location in Pioneer,” Gwyn Gabe said. Jones’ sister retrieved the note out of her trash can, and handed it over to police when officers arrived at her home.

Antioch police said many businesses and residences have septic tanks around where the note’s directions end. Despite an extensive search in Pioneer with cadaver dogs, the Amador County Search and Rescue team found no signs of Alexis Gabe there.

Gwyn Gabe told KRON4, “We’re not giving up. We’re going to keep searching. We’re going to keep trying our best.”