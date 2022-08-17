MARTINEZ (KRON) – The family of Alexis Gabe will meet with the Contra Costa County district attorney and investigators today.

This meeting comes after a protest here in Martinez with family and friends of the Gabe family calling on DA Diana Becton to keep the investigation into Gabe’s murder active and to file criminal charges against her ex-boyfriend’s mom.

The family says Alicia Coleman Clark, the mother of Gabe’s killer, helped him cover it up.

Gabe was last seen alive Jan. 26. Investigators believe her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, had murdered her that evening.

The motive for the attack remains unknown and Gabe’s remains have never been found.

In a timeline of events constructed by investigators, Jones is believed to have travelled to his mother’s house shortly after killing Gabe and then again, a few days later.

On Feb. 2, he flew to Seattle to stay at his father’s home.

Marshall was killed by law enforcement in early June when officers tried to serve an arrest warrant for the murder.

Clark was briefly detained on May 19 on suspicion of aiding and abetting, but Becton decided not to file charges against her, and she was released.

Gabe’s family has also called on Calif. Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate.

Today at 3:30 p.m. the family will get an update in a meeting with investigators and the DA.

The family wrote to supporters on Facebook that they do not recommend people waiting in front of this office until the meeting is over because it’s too hot outside and the meeting may run a long time.