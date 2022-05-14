OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Investigators are continuing to search for 24-year-old Alexis Gabe. Last week, they searched a home and also found the young woman’s cellphone case.

On Monday, the Oakley Police Department announced that the reward for anyone who provides information leading to her discovery has increased to $60,000. An anonymous donor pledged $50,000 to her reward fund, raising the reward from $10,000.

KRON4 spoke with her parents Saturday afternoon about the updates and how they’re staying hopeful.

The family says hope is all they can do — hope for the best. They say they get updates from police two or three times times a week, and that is reassuring.

“We miss our daughter so much. We want to find her. We want her back,” her father said.

Gabe’s parents Gwyn and Rowena Gabe say they think about her every second of every day, and they say they have a gut feeling that she’s still out there.

“The feeling that she’s still alive,” her mother said.

But they say every time a body is found, they worry it could be hers.

Investigators did find a key piece of evidence this week — her cell phone case.

“Seeing the actual image of it, the picture it was very, very emotional,” Gwyn Gabe said.

Investigators suspect the man captured in this video walking away from Alexis’ vehicle on Trenton Street in Oakley discarded her cellphone case. In the last few days, they also served a search warrant at a home on Benttree Way in Antioch to continue looking for evidence.

The home is reportedly where she was last seen.

“We’re happy that it’s the second search. It seems like they’re on to something. If they went there a second time, it proves that something is going on, something is up,” Gwyn Gabe said.

Alexis’ father is pleading that if anyone knows anything–come forward, any information can help. Anyone with information is asked to call (925) 625-7009.