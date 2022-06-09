ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police released video showing the moment a fugitive task force attempted to arrest Alexis Gabe’s suspected killer.

Gabe, 24, of Oakley, vanished in January after she went to her ex-boyfriend’s Antioch home.

Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard told reporters that detectives searched for the missing woman “via land, sea, and air” for months, but found “no signs of life.”

Police believe Gabe was murdered by her ex, 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones.

Beard said Jones fled from the San Francisco Bay Area to Washington. Investigators wire-tapped his cellphone and closely tracked his whereabouts until they had enough evidence to make an arrest on June 1.

The Seattle Police Department recently released cellphone video showing the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force arriving at Jones’ friend’s house in Kent, Washington, to take the fugitive into custody.

Warning: Graphic Video. Police released video of a violent clash between Alexis Gabe's accused killer and a fugitive task force in Washington. Three officers opened fire when Marshall Jones "charged" toward them with a knife, police said. pic.twitter.com/DLPt2uV7UX — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) June 10, 2022

The graphic video shows Jones opening the front door while holding a large kitchen knife.

“Task force members knocked and identified themselves as law enforcement. When the suspect opened the door, he charged out at officers holding a knife,” SPD wrote.

A Seattle police detective, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detective, and a deputy United States Marshal all simultaneously opened fire, killing Jones.

The Seattle Police Department released this photo of a knife wielded by Jones.

Gabe’s father said Jones was his daughter’s “first love.” The couple broke up not long before she disappeared on Jan. 26.

Gwyn Gabe said, “What happened to Marshall was tragic and unexpected. My wife cried so hard last night hearing of his passing. He was our daughter’s first love. They were together for three years. He got along well with the two brothers and her cousins. He became part of our family. We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her.”

Alexis Gabe's father was emotional as he spoke to reporters today after Oakley police announced that his daughter was likely murdered.

Gabe's ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, was killed by officers yesterday as officers attempted to arrest him. #FindAlexisGabe pic.twitter.com/8g8yEu4ySf — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) June 2, 2022

“We didn’t want him dead. We wanted him arrested to pay for his sins. We wanted to meet him face-to-face, look him in the eye, ask him ‘Why? Where is Alexis?’” Gwyn Gabe said.

A $100,000 reward is still being offered for anyone with information that finds Alexis Gabe.

Volunteer searches are being organized this weekend focusing on areas around Pioneer, Calif., in Amador County.

For now, Alexis Gabe’s family is holding out hope that she is still alive.

Alexis Gabe (Photo courtesy Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home / Facebook)

“I know the police are saying that our daughter is gone. But our daughter will remain alive in our minds and our hearts. We will continue to search for her until we find her,” Gwyn Gabe said.

Jones never gave police much information before his death.

“Marshall Jones was very uncooperative during our joint investigation. He refused to speak with us several times,” Beard said.

Jones’ mother called Alexis Gabe’s mother the day after he was killed by police.

Jones’ mother said she felt ashamed that it took her so long to reach out to the Gabe family. The Gabe family asked Jones’ mother if she knew anything about what happened.

“We kept asking her, ‘what happened?’ and she kept saying she ‘doesn’t know.’ She also said if she could bring back one of them, that she chooses Alexis,” Gwyn Gabe told KRON4.