OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — There are new developments in the search of missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe. Detectives exercised a search warrant at a home in connection to the woman’s disappearance, Oakley officials announced in a Facebook post Thursday evening.

A home on Benttree Way in Antioch is where Gabe was reportedly last seen, according to officials. Investigators are looking into whether this residence is where she was met with foul play.

Gabe has been missing since January. Numerous search efforts have been enacted since to find her. Last month, the Oakley Police Department announced a $10,000 reward for information related to Gabe’s disappearance.

Police have described a person of interest related to this case, KRON4 reported in April. He is described to be around 6 feet tall, slim build, dark skin, wearing a large jacket, a dark cap and an N95-style face mask with a beard protruding from underneath.

“We are aware of numerous reports of recently recovered deceased bodies around the Bay Area and beyond,” said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard. “The community can be assured that the Oakley and Antioch Police Departments are actively looking into all reports and cases.”

KRON On is streaming live

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alexis Gabe are asked to call 925-625-7009 or email Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.