OAKLEY (KRON) – Alexis Gabe is the victim of a homicide according to law enforcement officials who delivered a “significant update” in the case “of the missing 24-year-old from Oakley on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Gabe’s boyfriend, a suspect in the case, had been killed by law enforcement.

The update on Gabe’s case was delivered by Oakley Chief of Police Paul Beard.

Gabe, 24 of Oakley, was last seen January 26 in Antioch. Just a few days ago, the amount of reward money for information leading to her whereabouts was increased to $100,000. Investigators found her phone case in Antioch earlier last month.