(KRON) – The Bay Area is home to some of the country’s best Asian food. Whether you’re strolling through San Francisco Chinatown or discovering Oakland’s Little Saigon, tasty Asian cuisines are available in many corners of the region.

For Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, KRON4 compiled a list of some tasty Asian dishes you can find locally.

Pineapple Bun

Chinese Pineapple Buns, Dim Sum, Bolo Bao (Getty photo)

The pineapple bun is a traditional dish in Hong Kong consisting of a yellow, dome-shaped pastry sometimes stuffed with a slice of butter. There is no pineapple in the treat – it is named for its top resembling the texture of a pineapple.

Pineapple buns can be found in many different Chinatowns, but perhaps the most famous one resides at Pineapple King in San Francisco’s Sunset District. The Hong Kong-style bakery offers a long menu of traditional treats, including the pineapple bun.

Lumpia

Photo of freshly cooked Filipino food called Lumpiang Shanghai or fried ground pork meat in spring roll wrapper. (Getty photo)

The Bay Area has a robust Filipino population, which is reflected in its food scene. From food trucks to chain restaurants to locally owned spots, diners can find Filipino food all over the region.

Lumpia, a spring roll-like snack featuring a crispy exterior and a variety of fillings, is among the most popular Filipino dishes. Those in Oakland have several options to find lumpia, including Lucky Three Seven and The Lumpia Company.

Korean Fried Chicken

In this photo taken Dec. 12, 2017, Korean-style fried chicken sits waiting to be eaten at a restaurant in Edmonds, Wash. Southern foods such as fried chicken and moon pie have made lasting impressions on the Korean diet, just as the U.S. military has historically included a large percentage of its recruits from the Southern U.S. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Those craving Korean food have an array of choices. You can grill your own beef at a Korean barbeque restaurant or eat rice-based bibimbap – but chicken lovers should make sure they try Korean fried chicken.

One highly-rated Korean fried chicken restaurant with locations across the Bay Area is Von’s Chicken. The restaurant offers a barrage of different flavors and can be found anywhere from Vallejo to Pleasanton to Redwood City.

Chaat

Aloo Tikki chaat – A north Indian snack made of boiled potatoes and various spices (Getty photo)

Chaat is a wide range of savory dishes often served by restaurants or street vendors in India. It comes in many different shapes and sizes – including chutney, yogurt and bread.

Anyone looking to try chaat may have luck in Fremont, which boasts a large South Asian population. Restaurants such as Chatpatta Corner, Chaat House and Joshi VadaPav serve various forms of the dish.