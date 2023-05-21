(KRON) — KRON4 is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Owner of Bodega SF, Matt Ho, joins KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to share Vietnamese cuisines.
by: Stephanie Lin
Posted:
Updated:
by: Stephanie Lin
Posted:
Updated:
(KRON) — KRON4 is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Owner of Bodega SF, Matt Ho, joins KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to share Vietnamese cuisines.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now