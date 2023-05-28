(KRON) — Kaori Suzuki joined KRON4 anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the performance and rich history of Japanese traditional dance.

Awa-Odori is one of “Bon-Odori”, traditionally mourning death and celebrating the spirit of ancestors every summer. Awa-Odori was developed into a “dancing festival” about 400 years ago in Tokushima (country of “Awa”).

Today, it is one of the largest festivals in the world, and over 1.3 million tourists head to Tokushima to watch and dance together. Everyone is welcome to join in to Awa-Odori in their own way, regardless of age or gender. The greatest part of Awa-Odori is its main philosophy that “everybody is welcome to dance and have fun together.”