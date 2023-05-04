SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The late Bruce Lee was many things; action star, philosopher, and trailblazer. In 1970’s Hollywood, not a lot of people looked like him, and even fewer could do what he could do.

It’s easy to forget that Lee was born here in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Although his life journey took him from Seattle, to Hollywood and to the Hong Kong film industry, Lee left an indellible mark on the Bay Area. Currently in Chinatown, not too far from the hospital where he was born, there’s an exhibit all about the legend.

KRON 4’s Stephanie Lin takes us there.

Watch the video above for the story.