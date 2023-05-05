(KRON) — For Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Yelp released a list this week of the top 50 Asian-owned bakeries in the United States and Canada. Three of the list’s top 10 are bakeries located in the Bay Area.

Shru’s Kitchen in San Mateo just missed out on the top overall spot with a second-place ranking. The South Asian-inspired vegan bakery does not have a brick-and-mortar location.

(Courtesy of Shru’s Kitchen owner Shruti Boddu) (Courtesy of Shru’s Kitchen owner Shruti Boddu)

Bunso Breads Bakery & Cafe is ranked eighth on the list. Located at 618 Main Street in Pleasanton, the Filipino bakery is known for its signature “Bunso Breads.”

b. Patisserie in San Francisco just made the top 10 with a tenth-place ranking. American pastry chef Belinda Leong co-founded the business located at 2821 California Street.

Yelp: Top 10 Asian-owned bakeries in the US

Munchkins Donuts Shop — Covina, CA Shru’s Kitchen — San Mateo, CA Mini’s Croissants and Boba — Los Angeles, CA The Sweet Spot Bakery — Duluth, GA Café Dear Leon — Baltimore, MD S’mores Amore — Norfolk, VA CAKED — San Diego, CA Bunso Breads Bakery & Cafe — Pleasanton, CA Sugar Defined — Fairfax, VA B Patisserie — San Francisco, CA

The only other Bay Area business to crack this list is Sunday Bakeshop in Oakland, earning a 21st-place ranking. The first 45 on the list are all U.S.-based, and the final five on the list are bakeries in Canada.

Methodology

Yelp ranked the bakeries by the total volume and rating of reviews. The company only ranked businesses that opted into the “Asian-Owned” category on Yelp.

The list was limited to only eight businesses in California, Yelp said. All bakeries on the list are open as of March 22.

Check out the full top 50 list HERE.