Have the winter blues? Catch some rays in Newport Beach

(KRON) – When you’re craving sunshine, heading south is the quickest and easiest way to get rid of the winter blues. Favorite spots are good to have, but if you like the water, travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann says Newport Beach should be on your radar.

Newport Beach has surf, sand, and one of the largest recreational harbor’s on the west coast. Newport Beach is one of those places where you don’t want to forget to pack your sunscreen.

The Wedge is arguably one of Newport Beach’s must-see spots when you’re in town. Located at the eastern tip of the Balboa Peninsula, jetty construction created a shore break that’s been attracting experienced surfers and bodysurfers since the 1930s. It’s a good spot to sit back on the sand and watch the pros make it look easy.

Dana says one of her favorite ways to get on the water is whale or dolphin watching. There’s a long list of critters you might come across in Newport Beach.

Dana met up with 75 to 100 bottlenose dolphins the October morning we set out with Newport Coastal Adventure. She also caught a quick glimpse of a minke whale. Typically 20 to 25 feet long, this whale was probably about the same size as our boat.

Newport Beach has about 10 miles of coastline, so there’s plenty of beaches to choose from. It’s really hard to go wrong in this stretch of Southern California, but for a really unique beach day, Crystal Cove State Park has a history of attracting visitors. It’s located between Corona del Mar and Laguna Beach, Crystal Cove dates back to the 1930s and 40s.

46 beach cottages were built, some of them right on the sand. Today, more than two dozen of the cottages have been restored and a number of them are now affordable beach rentals that just happen to also be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

They still have colorful, vintage details, (Some are dorm-style, some are private, prices range from $37 to $261.) In addition to being a beautiful beach, it’s a great spot for tide pooling.

If you’re the type that prefers to keep your feet dry, Dana says Newport Beach is easy to explore on a bike. The Newport Balboa Bike Trail stretches along the beach, just shy of three miles. Along the way, you can stop and walk out on the Newport Beach Pier or the Balboa Pier.

You can also roll your bikes right onto the ferry that shuttles back and forth to Balboa Island. Marine Avenue, the main drag, offers a lineup of shops and restaurants. Balboa Beach & Bicycle Boutique is located less than a block from the ferry terminal on the Balboa Peninsula.

The beach.. the water.. the lifestyle.. there’s no denying that it’s the main draw in the Newport Beach area, but if your open to something off the beaten path, go for a walk or a bike ride through the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve and Ecological Reserve.

Often referred to as the Back Bay by locals, the 10-plus mile Back Bay Loop Trail runs through the coastal wetlands. Thousands of migratory birds and stunning scenery will keep you more than entertained.

