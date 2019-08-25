Take a trip to Geneva, Switzerland

(KRON) – Spots like London, Paris, and Rome have star power, but they’re not the only European cities worth your summer vacation. Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann just visited Geneva, Switzerland.

Dana says the Jet d’Eau fountain, is the city’s landmark. The centerpiece of the harbor, it shoots almost 460 feet into the air, so views are easy to come by. Simply go for a stroll along the lake; maybe go for a cruise if you’re in the mood.

The harbor is a beautiful area of the city, but fountain views aren’t limited to the lake area. If you’re willing to work a little, climb 157 steps to the top of St. Peter’s Cathedral. You’ll love the view.

The cathedral is located in Geneva’s historic old town, an area that oozes charm thanks to its winding streets and scenic finds. Less than a half-hour bus ride away you can cross the border into France and hop aboard a cable car that whisks you up the mountain more than 3,600 feet, in less than 5-minutes.

The Mont-Salève Cable Car has been operating since 1932; try to stand along a window because the ride up is scenic, but if it’s a full car, don’t worry about it much because it’s when you step off that you really have that wow moment.

Have a picnic, go for a hike, watch the paragliders make what they do look incredibly easy. On a nice sunny day, it’s easy to lose track of time up here. ($13 p/p)

Geneva is famous for its watchmaking history, and its long list of pricey brands. But if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind souvenir, you can make your own watch.

At Initium you get to pick everything, from the color and style of the watch hands to bands – there are more than 250 bands to choose from. But it’s an investment, timepieces start at $1700.

For a more budget-friendly, but equally famous souvenir, you can build your own Swiss Army Knife. There are so many pieces and a very specific order in which you fit them together, but wow it will make you appreciate that handy tool even more. Finishing touches include picking your favorite color, and having it engraved. The total cost $35.

And when in Switzerland there has to be fondue. Cheese and bread to start. Do your best to save room for the chocolate and fruit that comes after. You’ll find it on plenty of menus. Dana checked out the Edelweiss Restaurant. Yes, maybe a bit touristy, but in a delicious, fun way.