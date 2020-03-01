Thinking of taking a cruise? Set sail from San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Deciding where to spend those precious vacation days can be tricky. If you’ve been thinking of trying a cruise, setting sail from California is easier and maybe more tempting than ever before.

Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann says typically in the US, the Caribbean tends to be the go-to location for cruisers. That’s where all of the new ships with the bells and whistles like IMAX theaters and ice skating rinks have always gone. But times are changing.

Carnival Cruise Line is starting it’s first-ever service from San Francisco next month but they’re already making a splash in Southern California. Panorama – the company’s first new cruise ship to call Southern California home in more than 20 years – is now sailing to Mexico from Long Beach.

Because it’s a new ship it offers a lot of firsts: Like a trampoline park. At Sky Zone you can jump around, shoot baskets or how about a game dodgeball? There’s also a climbing wall and an assortment of other well-padded activities. Sessions run an hour and are divided into age groups. Toddlers can be with parents, but away from teenagers. That said, for something that technically geared at kids, Dana saw just as many kids-at-heart jumping in.

It’s a good workout and that’s probably a good thing because it’s vacation you might consume some extra calories during one of the ship’s cooking classes.

Carnival Kitchen boasts nine cooking stations and passengers can learn everything from barbecue tricks, to cake decorating skills, to preparing Indonesian food. Classes run one to two hours and cost $30 to $59 dollars a person.

Time to get some sun. First stop, Cabo.

From Medano Beach, Cabo’s famous Arch, known as Land’s End, is an easy boat ride. Jump in a water taxi, or you can easily book tours right from the sand or marina area. You’ll cruise around the arch and the sea lion colony.

Some boats will drop you at the beach for short visit, others include snorkeling at Pelican Rock. The water is clear; the fish are colorful and plentiful, thanks to the occasional tortilla or two that seem to wind up in the water. ($15ish per person ride to beach, goes up from there, be sure to bargain)

Mid-December through mid-April you don’t have to leave sight of the coast to watch the humpback whales that come to town. Once you pass the arch, you need to keep your eyes open because you never know when one will pop up. Whale watching boats run numerous times a day from the marina area.

Smaller zodiac style boats move a little faster and may get you a bit closer. Larger boats will give you a smoother ride and offer amenities like bathrooms and perks like food and drink. ($70-$100)

In addition to a stop in Mazatlan, you’ll have a day in Puerto Vallarta. Puerto Vallarta is one of those places where if you don’t want to, you don’t have to have a set plan for your day to enjoy. Just head straight to the Boardwalk Malecon.

The seaside walk is a relaxing place to stroll in the sunshine with great art to see along the way. Hop down to the beach. When you get hungry, restaurants, bars, and a variety of stores are plentiful. If you want a souvenir or need a gift for that neighbor picking up your mail, this is a good place to get it.

The new ship, fun ports, no cross-country flights. And another ship Miracle, that’s not new, but will be fresh off a multi-million-dollar renovation coming to our own backyard.

Weeklong sailings on Carnival’s Panorama start at $529 including lodging and all meals. Taxes, government fees, and alcohol are not included.

