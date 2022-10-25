The 2023 Toyota Crown usurps the full-size sedan throne formerly held by the faded Toyota Avalon, and costs a bit more as well, Toyota disclosed on Tuesday. With all-wheel drive and a choice between two hybrid systems, the new 2023 Toyota Crown arrives from Japan with a starting price of $41,045, including a $1,095 destination fee.

Sold in Japan for decades but only now being introduced globally, the 2023 Toyota Crown has a raised fastback profile that mixes a bit of everything—sedan, crossover, and wagon—without all of the benefits of those vehicle types. In our testing, it handled more like a crossover than a sedan, yet it has a trunk instead of a more flexible tailgate like that of a crossover.

Where those melded traits do excel is as a standard hybrid with all-wheel drive. The base XLE and mid-grade Limited trims sport a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with front and rear motors to produce 236 hp. It has a continuously variable automatic transmission. The Crown has an estimated efficiency of 41 mpg combined, which is impressive for an AWD vehicle of this size. The 2022 Avalon Hybrid with front-wheel drive only had a 44-mpg combined rating.

The top Platinum trim trades efficiency for acceleration, with a 2.4-liter turbo-4 and front and rear motors that produce 340 hp. Toyota estimates a 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds, which is at least two seconds quicker than the base model. The Hybrid Max system uses a new type of CVT with a direct-shift transmission with paddle shifters on the steering wheel to flick through six gears. The efficiency rating drops to an estimated 30 mpg combined, and the 21-inch wheels don’t help.

The 2023 Crown comes well equipped with standard driver-assistance features that include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, automatic high beams, and blind-spot monitors. Standard convenience features include heated front seats with power adjustability, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, navigation, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The $46,645 Limited trim adds a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and an 11-speaker JBL audio system.

The Platinum trim tops the lineup at $53,445, and most of that upcharge comes from the Hybrid Max powertrain. It also has adaptive dampers, 21-inch wheels, and a surround-view camera system.

Made in Japan, the 2023 Toyota Crown goes on sale early next year.

Related Articles