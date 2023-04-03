The Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class full-size SUV has received a round of updates for 2024, including the versions developed by the AMG and Maybach sub-brands.

The current generation GLS-Class arrived on the scene in 2019 as a 2020 model, with the AMG GLS 63 and Maybach GLS 600 arriving a year later.

The updated GLS-Class, revealed on Monday ahead of a debut at this week’s 2023 New York auto show, will reach showrooms later in 2023. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

For the regular GLS-Class, there’s a revised grille with four prominent horizontal bars that the designers have given a dark chrome finish. Below this is a new fascia with larger intakes enclosed by a black accent bar. At the rear, there are new internals for the taillights. Buyers will also have new colors to choose from.

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class 2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class 2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class

On the Maybach GLS-Class, the grille features vertical chrome bars. The front fascia and wheel designs are also unique to the Maybach version. The wheels are a 23-inch set that come with a forged bolt cover.

The changes are even more subtle inside. There are new graphics for the infotainment system, as well as new options for the leather upholstery and dash accents. Some accents previously reserved for the Maybach GLS-Class are now also offered on the regular GLS-Class, such as a piano black surface with flowing lines. Also new is a pair of USB outlets with 100 watts of output in the rear center console.

Another key change is the addition of an Off-Road mode that sees the infotainment system display key metrics like gradient, roll angle, steering angle, and a compass. Using the vehicle’s surround-view camera system, the Off-Road mode also delivers the so-called transparent hood, where the area under the engine bay can be displayed in the infotainment system to help traverse tricky terrain. For serious off-roaders, there’s also an Off-Road Engineering Package that adds underbody protection and an extra 1.2 inches of ground clearance.

In terms of seating, buyers continue to have the choice of six- and seven-seat configurations.

No change has been made to the powertrains offered in the GLS-Class. There are 3.0-liter inline-6 and 4.0-liter V-8 engines, both of them turbocharged and fitted with mild-hybrid systems. The 3.0-liter engine is rated at 375 hp and the 4.0-liter at 510 hp. The mild-hybrid system adds 20 hp to the 3.0-liter engine during high-load situations, and 21 hp to the 4.0-liter engine.

The Maybach GLS also features the 4.0-liter V-8, but with a 550-hp rating. It also has the mild-hybrid system with the same 21-hp boost.

For ultimate performance, there’s the AMG GLS 63. This version features an AMG-developed 4.0-liter V-8 that’s also turbocharged and equipped with a mild-hybrid system. The engine delivers a peak 603 hp and the mild-hybrid system adds 21 hp during high-load situations.

