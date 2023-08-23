The Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck enters the 2024 model year with a few updates.

Key among them is the availability of a factory-installed 3.0-inch lift kit developed by TRD. The kit can also be installed on the related Sequoia SUV.

A new black pack known as the Nightshade Package is also available on the Limited grade, and the existing TRD Off-Road Package is now also available on the Platinum grade when equipped with four-wheel drive.

The Nightshade package adds black accents to the exterior of the vehicle, such as the grille and badges, as well as standard 20-inch wheels.

2024 Toyota Tundra

The TRD Off-Road Package adds upgrades like TRD wheels with all-terrain tires, skid plates, off-road suspension with Bilstein shocks, and an electronically controlled locking differential (four-wheel-drive trucks only). There are also some electronic driver-assist features aimed at off-roading.

A final update for the 2024 Tundra is the new color option Terra for buyers of the off-road-ready TRD Pro. It’s a reddish hue that was first made available on the 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro.

The current Tundra is the third generation of the nameplate. It arrived for the 2022 model year with two powertrain options, and those options are unchanged on the latest 2024 model. The base option is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 389 hp (348 hp on SR grade) and for buyers seeking more performance there’s a hybrid option that combines the same V-6 with an electric motor for a total 437 hp. In both cases the sole transmission is a 10-speed automatic. Depending on the configuration, towing capacity is a maximum 12,000 pounds.

The Tundra’s platform is Toyota’s GA-F designed for body-on-frame vehicles, and the suspension has been designed for comfort thanks to double wishbones up front and a multi-link setup at the rear. Air suspension can be added for the rear on some grades.

2024 Toyota Tundra

The 2024 Tundra is offered in two four-door options: Double Cab and larger CrewMax. Double Cab models are offered with the choice of 6.5- or 8.1-foot beds. CrewMax models are offered with the choice of 5.5- or 6.5-foot beds. For the cabin, there are premium options like a panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, and a wide 14.0-inch (8.0-inch standard) infotainment screen. Analog gauges with a 4.1-inch screen are standard for the instrument cluster but a 12.3-inch fully digital option is available.

Other features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, wifi connectivity for up to 10 devices, and a voice-activated assistant that can handle key tasks such as finding points of interest, adjusting the audio settings, or making a phone call. Electronic driver-assist features are also included as standard. The list includes collision warning with pedestrian detection and intersection support, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

The 2024 Tundra is already available to order and is priced from $41,815, including a $1,850 destination charge.

The available grades include SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro, and Capstone.

Related Articles