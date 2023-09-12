Ares has updated the design of its S1 supercar on the road to production and added the option of gullwing doors in the process.

Ares is a modern coachbuilder based in Modena, Italy, and in 2020 the company launched the S1 based on the chassis of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. It was launched with the option of coupe or speedster body styles.

In true coachbuilding style, the S1 features unique exterior and interior designs. Ares also tuned the Corvette Stingray’s 6.2-liter V-8 to deliver 715 hp, without the use of forced induction. Ares says the car uses a new exhaust system, with the tips mounted to the rear deck.

While the original S1 coupe’s design features butterfly doors, similar to what you find on most Ferrari and McLaren supercars, the company has since updated the design with gullwing doors. The latest design also features a more polished look for the headlights, and uses carbon fiber for most of the body panels.

Ares S1 Gullwing

The interior has also been given a major revamp. It features a mix of leather, carbon fiber, and Alcantara, as well as a large portrait-oriented screen in the center stack, which controls a bespoke infotainment system. The driver has a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel for important driving information and the passenger also has a screen displaying some vehicle info as well as media.

Ares hasn’t said when deliveries will start, but numbers will be limited. The company previously said the coupe and speedster will each have a production run of just 24 units.

At the S1’s launch in 2020, Ares announced a starting price of 500,000 euros (approximately $536,000). It isn’t clear if the company has updated pricing since then.

