BMW revealed a redesigned 2024 5-Series in May, and last week the automaker added two more grades for the U.S. market.

They include the plug-in hybrid 550e xDrive and gas-powered 530i xDrive, priced from $74,795 and $61,195 respectively. Both figures include a $995 destination charge.

They join the gas-powered 530i and 540i xDrive and electric-powered i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 xDrive that were previously announced.

The 530i xDrive is the all-wheel-drive version of the entry-level 530i. Both are powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 255 hp.

The 550e xDrive is the sole plug-in hybrid offered in the U.S. It’s also the most powerful version still equipped with a gas engine. It features a 3.0-liter turbo-6 paired with an electric motor integrated with the standard 8-speed automatic transmission, and the combined peak output is 483 hp.

Only the electric i5 M60 xDrive is more powerful with its 590-hp rating.

Buyers waiting for the M5 can look forward to a V-8 paired with a plug-in hybrid system. It’s due next year and will likely become the most powerful option in the lineup.

The battery of the 550e xDrive is a 19.4-kwh unit. An electric range is possible but an EPA estimate hasn’t been published.

The 550e xDrive and 530i xDrive are expected to reach dealerships together with the rest of the 2024 5-Series lineup late this year.

