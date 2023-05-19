BMW will use this weekend’s 2023 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este to formally present the Concept Touring Coupe.

Revealed by the automaker on Friday, the concept imagines what a shooting brake based on the latest Z4 convertible might be like if given the green light for production. Replace the hatchback with a more sloping liftback design and the concept gives the best look yet at a modern Z4 coupe. The look is reminiscent of the BMW M Coupe of 1997-2002, which is affectionately known as the “clown shoe” among enthusiasts.

There aren’t any plans for production, though. BMW said the Concept Touring Coupe is strictly a one-off built to celebrate the timeless fascination of cars, which it does so impeccably well by contrasting the modern lines of the Z4 sports car with the classic shooting brake body style. The concept’s name is also a link to the past, specifically to BMW’s 328 Touring Coupe that won the 1940 Mille Miglia.

BMW Concept Touring Coupe

The exterior is painted a unique color called Sparkling Lario, which is described as a gray-brown blend with embedded flakes of blue glass. The exterior also features silver-bronze accents and a unique version of the BMW kidney grille. The wheels are also a special design, measuring 20 inches up front and 21 inches in the rear.

BMW Concept Touring Coupe

For the interior, BMW’s designers worked with Italian leather company Poltrona Frau to create an inviting space, highlighted by a mix of dark brown and saddle brown tones. Particular attention was paid to the new cargo area at the rear, which features a specially made luggage set from Italian luggage company Schedoni.

BMW hasn’t said whether any performance modifications were made. The Z4 is currently offered with the choice of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 or a 3.0-liter turbo-6. The engines deliver 255 and 382 hp, respectively.

BMW Group is an official sponsor of Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an annual classic car meet on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como. The automaker has used the event to reveal several concepts in the recent past, including 2013’s Pininfarina-designed BMW Gran Lusso and the BMW Motorrad R18 of 2018. Some of Europe’s top coachbuilders have also used the event on occasion to present new designs, so more debuts may take place.

