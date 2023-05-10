Fisker on Tuesday revealed a new “hard core” off-road package for the Ocean electric SUV—the same day the company also revealed some realities that included lower anticipated production numbers of the Ocean this year, as well as a delay of its Pear EV.

The off-road version, called Force E and available starting in the fourth quarter of 2023, is a package still under development by Fisker’s Magic Works division in England. It “will move the Ocean into a new market segment, with few direct EV competitors at its price point,” according to Fisker.

With 33-inch all-terrain tires on 20-inch reinforced wheels, specialized dampers, structurally mounted skid plates, and a full-length titanium underbody plate protecting the battery, it’s set for true off-roading.

It can be applied to dual-motor Oceans after purchase, and an additional package for the interior will bring rubber floor coverings and more grab handles and tie-downs. A roof basket is also offered.

Fisker Ocean Force E

The version may have served as a distraction from a first-quarter financial update also out Tuesday that dramatically lowered the production forecast for 2023 and reported that it’s delaying its second product, the Pear EV, to 2025.

In the update, Fisker reported a production target for calendar-year 2023 of 32,000-36,000 vehicles, down from the 50,000 it said contract assembly partner Magna could deliver in 2023.

According to Fisker, that’s the result of a longer-than-anticipated homologation (the process of gaining approvals from regulatory agencies), as well as the supply chain and production ramp. That said, it confirmed that it expects to start U.S. deliveries in June, with U.S. EPA testing completed for the Ocean Extreme and EPA and CARB approvals due later in May.

Fisker Ocean Fisker Ocean Fisker Ocean

Top versions of the Ocean have achieved a 440-mile range rating on the European WLTP cycle, with its 113-kwh battery pack. U.S. EPA range ratings are likely to be significantly lower, although Fisker has promised an unprecedented level of battery innovation here with swappable batteries in a version of the Ocean starting next year.

To date, Fisker says that it’s now built 55 vehicles—combined engineering, marketing, and customer vehicles—some of which have started deliveries in Denmark and Germany.

“Production will ramp up next week and European deliveries are expected to pick up shortly after,” it reported, also summing that it expects to make 1,400 to 1,700 customer vehicles by the end of June “provided all partners deliver.”

Fisker PEAR rendering

Fisker also delayed its Pear EV, with the delivery target shifted into 2025 (from 2024) due to a process of finalizing battery partners. It also reported that, as part of the development process for the Pear, which is to be produced by contract maker Foxconn, it’s reduced the parts count by 25% with a process called “steel + +.”

