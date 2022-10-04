The days of having to turn to an aftermarket tuner for increased performance, at the cost of a vehicle’s warranty, are in the past as automakers have been offering factory-backed upgrades for years.

One of the most active in this field is Ford via its Ford Performance division, which has just come out with some power upgrades for the Bronco and Explorer ST SUVs. The upgrades are designed for Broncos dating back to the 2021 model year and Explorer STs dating back to 2020.

For the Bronco, there’s a power upgrade for both the standard 2.3-liter turbo-4 and available twin-turbo 2.7-liter V-6. In both cases the upgrade is a new engine calibration priced at $825.

2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak

For the 2.3-liter engine, the upgrade (part no. M-9603-B23) lifts output to 330 hp and 385 lb-ft of torque, up from the stock 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The upgrade is also said to deliver improved throttle response throughout the rev range, as well as an optimized shift schedule for the 10-speed automatic, and downshift rev-matching for the 7-speed manual.

For the 2.7-liter engine, the upgrade (part no. M-9603-B27) boosts output to 355 hp and 433 lb-ft of torque, up from the stock 330 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. Here, too, it provides improved throttle response and an optimized shift schedule for the 10-speed auto.

Ford offers only one engine the Explorer ST. It’s a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 paired with the 10-speed auto. The engine normally delivers 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, but the Ford Performance power upgrade (part no. M-9603-EX30) lifts things to 430 hp and 467 lb-ft of torque. It also improves throttle response and optimizes the shift schedule. Once again, the upgrade is a new engine calibration.

