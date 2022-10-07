Foxconn has announced two more vehicles for Foxtron, a fledgling electric-vehicle brand launched a year ago by the Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant during its annual Hon Hai Tech Day.

The two vehicles include the Model V pickup truck and Model B compact hatchback. The company previewed both in teaser videos and confirmed the reveal for this year’s Hon Hai Tech Day, scheduled for Oct. 18.

Foxconn was short on details but described the pickup as “Taiwan’s first self-designed and developed multi-functional electric pickup truck.”

It’s hard to gauge from the teaser, but the Model V appears to be a mid-size pickup. It also appears to have conventional brake rotors and not the in-wheel motors of the Endurance electric pickup that Foxconn will soon build for EV startup Lordstown at a plant in Ohio.

The Model B is a handsome hatch with a C-pillar design that looks like it was borrowed from the Volkswagen ID.3 compact hatch sold overseas. Foxconn said the Model B is based on the company’s own modular EV platform first announced in 2020.

The platform also underpins a Model C crossover and Model E sedan, both of which were shown last year together with a Model T bus. Timing and market availability for the vehicles haven’t been announced.

Indi One

In addition to the EVs from Foxconn’s own Foxtron brand, Foxconn also plans to build EVs under contract. Several of these will be built at the former GM plant in Ohio, which was acquired by Foxconn from Lordstown last year. Foxconn will use the plant to build the aforementioned Lordstown Endurance pickup, as well as a vehicle code-named Project PEAR for Fisker, and a tractor for electric farm equipment company Monarch.

Foxconn this week also announced it will build prototypes for the One compact sedan from EV startup Indi at the Ohio plant. Should Indi find success with the One’s development, Foxconn said it is also open to eventually building customer examples under contract.

Related Articles