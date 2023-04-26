Pininfarina will unveil a limited-edition model this summer to mark the fifth anniversary of the launch of its automotive division, whose first product is the Battista electric hypercar.

A teaser shot released by the company on Tuesday hints at the new model being a version of the Battista, perhaps similar to the Battista Anniversario that is limited to just five units. The Battista Anniversario was unveiled in 2020 to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Pininfarina design studio.

The cloaked car appears to have the same leading edge shape as the Battista, as well as the same rear wing design. The number one also appears on the shroud covering the car, perhaps hinting it’s the first of a series of limited editions—something backed up by comments made by Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà.

“We are committed to delighting even more clients in the future, and our team is excited to present the first in a series of spectacular new cars we have prepared for our growing client community this summer,” he said in a statement.

Pininfarina Battista

Deliveries of the Battista started last year, including in the U.S., where most of the 1,874-hp electric hypercars are expected to end up. A total of 150 examples are destined for production, a tally that includes the five Battista Anniversarios and possibly any additional limited-edition versions.

Pininfarina is known to be working on additional vehicles with higher volumes than the Battista. One of these is an SUV, which Pininfarina previewed to potential customers a few years back with its Pura Vision concept car. However, Pininfarina hasn’t provided any concrete information on the SUV apart from a projected 1,000-hp output.

