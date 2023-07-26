Porsche will continue racing in the all-electric Formula E series through 2026, the automaker announced Monday.

“We’re convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will continue to lay a foundation for future mobility solutions,” Michael Steiner, member of the executive board for research and development at Porsche, said in a statement. “It offers the most competitive environment to accelerate the development of high-performance vehicles with a focus on environmental friendliness and energy efficiency.”

Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Formula E race car

This adds two seasons to Porsche’s Formula E commitment. When the automaker joined Formula E in 2019, it committed to the series for five years, through the 2023-2024 season. The extension means Porsche compete in the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons.

Porsche will also be “actively involved” in the design of a fourth-generation Formula E race car, which will be used from the 2026-2027 season, the series’ 13th season. Formula E requires all teams to use the same chassis and battery pack, but manufacturers can design their own powertrain components.

Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Formula E race car

Porsche entered Formula E after shuttering a winning LMP1 campaign in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), but for the next few years the automaker will race in both the electric single-seater and hybrid sports car categories. The Porsche 963, built to new LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) rules, is racing in both the WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

In Formula E, the Porsche factory team has racked up five wins and 13 podiums in 56 races. Going into the recent season finale at the 2023 London e-Prix, the team was in striking distance of a constructors’ championship but finished runner up to Envision Racing. Drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa finished fourth and seventh in the drivers’ standings, respectively. Porsche also supplied powertrains to the Avalanche Andretti team, whose driver Jake Dennis won the drivers’ championship.

