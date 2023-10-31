Porsche has been offering support for Google apps in its cars for a number of years but starting in the middle of this decade, Google’s Android operating system will be fully integrated with the German performance vehicles.

In an announcement on Monday, Porsche said popular Google apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the Google Play app store will be built into the infotainment system of its vehicles. The latter will enable owners to find additional apps to install, including some third-party apps.

Porsche said the move will make the experience more seamless for owners, since many of them are already familiar with Google’s apps. The infotainment system will still have Porsche’s own interface, and receive regular updates from the automaker.

Some other automakers that have or are in the process of adopting Google for their vehicles include Ford, General Motors, Nissan, and Volvo. Most continue to offer support for Apple CarPlay, though GM has chosen to phase it out.

Google Maps will prove particularly useful for automakers as they expand the number of electric vehicles in their lineups. Google Maps is well-suited to EVs as it can optimize route planning to include necessary charging stops. It can even estimate the required charging time to reach a destination and instruct the vehicle to precondition the battery for any upcoming DC fast charging sessions, helping to reduce charge times.

The latest announcement comes the same week Manager Magazin (subscription required) reported that Porsche’s Volkswagen Group parent was struggling with its Cariad software development division and that a new “software architecture” to be introduced in the upcoming Audi Q6 E-Tron and related Porsche Macan EV will be delayed by 16-18 weeks. It’s not clear if this will further delay the electric crossovers that are already more than a year behind schedule due to software-related issues.

Related Articles