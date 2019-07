LUBBOCK, Tex. (KLBK) — The Texas Tech Basketball team arrived back in Lubbock early Sunday morning following the Red Raiders 75-69 win over Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.

Even though it was after 2:00 a.m. when their plane touched down, faithful Red Raider fans were there to greet them!

With the victory, Tech clinched its first Final Four berth in school history.

The Final Four will start next weekend in Minneapolis, MN.