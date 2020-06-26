KRON4 Book Club

5 Buckets, 4 Shovels, a Beach and a Map: This book takes the complicated subject of financial planning and explains it in an easy to read format that all ages and levels of income can relate to. Using metaphors for your asset groups (the buckets), your advisors (the shovels), your life (the beach) and your financial plan (the map), it walks you through the process of planning and the things you should be thinking about in order to achieve your financial goals, not just for your retirement, but to meet you and your families goals in life. This book is perfect for any working adult in your life – a sibling, spouse, child, anyone who has ever thought that they want to retire comfortably one day.