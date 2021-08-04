10 migrants killed in van rollover in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas — A van carrying 25 migrants overturned killing at least 10 south of a busy U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint Wednesday afternoon in Brooks County, Texas, officials have confirmed to Border Report.

At least 12 migrants were injured in the accident when the van traveling over 85 mph missed a turn, an official with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Some of the injured were being airlifted to hospitals in the Rio Grande Valley.

The area is desolate and dangerous with remote ranch lands about 55 miles north of McAllen, where coyotes, or smugglers, will often transport migrants through the area as they try to get them as close as they can to the checkpoint.

From there they make the migrants walk through brush and tough terrain, sometimes for days to get north of the 12-lane checkpoint.

This crash occurred near Encinitas, about 10 miles south of the checkpoint.