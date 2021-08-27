Border cities to honor singer Juan Gabriel on anniversary of his death

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso and Juarez will honor the late singer Juan Gabriel on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The singer and songwriter, born Alberto Aguilera Valadez, was known for his flamboyant style and elevating Latin music, with more than 60 million records sold worldwide. He died of natural causes in 2016 in Santa Monica, California, at age 66.

A free outdoor tribute concert is set from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday at Cleveland Square Park in El Paso. Food trucks will be on hand, a band will play his music and a “Juanga” imitator will perform. Masks are encouraged when not eating or drinking and attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

In Juarez, masses will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at San Lorenzo Sanctuary church and at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral. At 2 p.m, members of the city’s Historical Commission will lay flower offerings at Gran Plaza Juan Gabriel.

The City of Juarez will broadcast an online concert on its webpage beginning at 5 p.m. featuring Mariachi Oro Juvenil, Orquesta Sinfonica Juvenil, Mariachi Canto a Mi Tierra and a performance by another Juan Gabriel imitator.

In addition to a musical legacy, Juan Gabriel left behind an iconic white house near Downtown Juarez that his heirs want to turn into a museum.

Juan Gabriel’s iconic white house near Down town Juarez.

“The Aguilera family has always had the intention of leaving Juarez a museum to keep alive the legacy of (Juan Gabriel), something he would have liked,” family lawyer Guillermo Pous told El Diario this week.

The museum on the gated property at 16th of September Avenue could become a reality in 2022.