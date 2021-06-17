Boycott against border vendors ‘not fair and hurting innocent families’

'Not another dollar' campaign launched after vendors are seen beating up man allegedly evading police

TIJUANA (Border Report) — For the past 18 months, Sara Rodriguez has been selling what she calls healthy sandwiches on the northbound lanes of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

She says the coronavirus pandemic has been a test for everyone, but a recent boycott launched against vendors like her has been tougher.

It happened after videos surfaced on social media depicting some vendors beating up a driver who was being chased by police. Tijuana police say the driver had sped into the lanes at the border hitting seven vehicles in line, some items sold by vendors, and even a child in the arm.

The driver’s young son is also seen in the backseat petrified as he watches his father being punched and dragged out of the car.

A “not another dollar” campaign against the vendors launched about 10 days ago on social media. Word of the boycott quickly spread and is having a negative impact on all the vendors, according to Rodriguez.

“It’s down for me, I don’t have money to invest, I have a baby due, I have a family, too,” she said.







Vendors at the San Ysidro Port of Entry say their business is way down due to a boycott against them. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

Rodriguez, who was not present when the incident took place, says she feels bad for the driver but stated all the vendors should not have to pay the price.

“Some vendors here are good people, they are friendly,” she said. “We have to pay for the ones who are not good people? We’re Mexicans but we’re all people that get up and go for it.”

Rodriguez said her business has picked up slightly in the last few days, but she says others have not been as lucky.

“They’re still coming showing up for work, this thing is going to pass they’re holding on.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.