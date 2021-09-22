Electricity commissioner says Tijuana’s power infrastructure is lagging, soon won’t meet demand

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The head of Tijuana’s Electricity Commission says the region’s economic future will be in doubt if nothing is done to expand the power grid in the region.

Francisco Rubio Rangel is the President of Tijuana’s Electricity Commission. (Courtesy: CCE Tijuana)

“We are about 600 megawatts short, which is an entire world,” said Francisco Rubio Rangel, who is president of the commission. “If we don’t solve this problem, we’re going to see supply dry up. We don’t have the infrastructure to develop enough power for residential use … you’re going to see blackouts.”

One megawatt is enough to power about 200 homes.

According to Rubio Rangel, the northern Baja California region will reach a point where the development of new housing and businesses won’t be possible.

“With the shortage of electricity, the region will reach a point where you won’t be able to develop anything in terms of businesses and neighborhoods, which will be problematic,” he said. “We’re committed to industrial development, we have housing towers to build, but we’re about to reach a point where you can’t build anything, we won’t be able to connect a single thing to the grid.”