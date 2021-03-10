Mexico in Brief: Authorities looking for women’s bodies at Juarez hotel

Crosses representing 26 murdered women are seen during a protest on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, on November 24, 2017, in Juarez valley, near Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico. (HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Juarez, Mexico are looking for clandestine graves at an old Downtown hotel associated with the disappearance and murder of 11 women in 2009-2010.

The Crimes Against Women (FEM) unit of the Chihuahua state police on Tuesday and Wednesday scoured the grounds of the Verde Hotel on Altamirano Street with the help of forensic experts and a canine unit, a police spokesman told KTSM.

A gang led by a man named Pedro Payan Gloria a decade ago abducted women as young as 15 and kept them at the hotel, where his accomplices forced them to be prostitutes. Some of the women were murdered and their bodies dumped in a dry creek in El Valle – Juarez’s lower valley. Payan received a 430-year prison sentence in 2017 for the murders, according to The Associated Press.

The police spokesman declined to say what prompted the search or if any human remains have been found so far.

#CiudadJuárez | Elementos de la Fiscalía General del Estado realizan excavaciones al interior de lugar denominado Hotel Verde, donde al parecer habrían encontrado a personas víctimas de homicidio. pic.twitter.com/5ZvJVXwwz5 — El Heraldo de Juárez (@heraldodejuarez) March 9, 2021

The newspaper Heraldo de Juarez reported authorities had begun excavations on the site.

State officials: fugitive governor won’t be set free upon extradition

Chihuahua state officials say reports that fugitive former Gov. Cesar Duarte will be set free upon extradition from the United States are unfounded.

Cesar Duarte

Several news websites on Tuesday reported that a federal appellate judge in Mexico City had granted Duarte an injunction against being transported to a Mexican prison if a U.S. federal judge orders his extradition from a Florida jail to Mexico. Duarte was arrested last year in Miami at the request of the Mexican government to face charges in Chihuahua of embezzling millions in taxpayer dollars during his six-year term in office.

On Wednesday, the lawyer representing the state of Chihuahua in the case said the technicalities don’t matter because Duarte will be taken to the judge overseeing his prosecution once he lands in Mexico.

“That injunction clearly and precisely establishes that he is to be taken to the judge requesting his (extradition) as soon as he returns to Mexican territory,” attorney Jorge Espinoza said in a teleconference.

Espinoza said he expects the judge to order Duarte to remain in custody until his trial begins, otherwise he will try to flee.

There is no word yet on whether the U.S. federal judge in Florida will rule on the extradition.

