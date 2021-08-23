California recall election: This is the deadline to register to vote

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California citizens who wish to vote in the recall election have just one week left to register to vote.

The deadline to register to get a ballot in for the recall election is Monday, August, 30, 2021.

People were able to start voting this month, as anyone who was registered automatically received a ballot in the mail.

The last day to vote in the recall election is Sept. 14, 2021.

It’s a special election, held after a recall Governor Gavin Newsom petition reached more than 1.6 million verified signatures.

The ballot will first ask if Newsom should be recalled (or removed from office). Voters can select ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for this.

It will also ask who should replace him.

Residents can fill out a voter registration form online at this website.

To be eligible to register to vote, one must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on or before Election Day, and not in prison for the conviction of a felony.

If you prefer a physical copy, pick up a paper voter registration application at any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, and many post offices, public libraries, and government offices, or request one from your county elections office.

To receive a voter registration application by mail from the Secretary of State, call the toll-free Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE (8683).