‘Does a bear sh*t in the woods?’: John Cox releases new campaign ad slamming Newsom

SACRAMENTO (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Gubernatorial candidate John Cox on Thursday released a new campaign ad with a cameo of Tag the kodiak bear.

The 30-second ad starts off by listing some of the issues plaguing California – “homelessness, housing, taxes, water, electricity, crime, wildfires.”

Cue Tag roaring furiously and Cox saying “Gavin, you failed.”

Cox goes on to explain his plan if he were to be the next governor of California.

“We have to immediately cut taxes 25%, fix housing and homelessness, and make life in California affordable again,” he said.

Cox then asks the question, “Do you think John Cox would be a better governor than Gavin Newsom? Does a bear sh*t in the woods?”

The recall election is Sept. 14, 2021.