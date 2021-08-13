Gov. Newsom kicks off his ‘vote no’ to recall campaign in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Newsom is setting out on a four-day campaign for people to “vote no” on the recall election.

His effort starts in San Francisco, where he once led as mayor.

Early voting for the September 14 recall election opens this Monday.

Newsom’s main goals are to educate people on how to vote when they get their ballots and urge them to vote no. He’s warning California Democrats that if they recall him, their next governor will be Republican.

Dozens of candidates will be on the ballot vying to replace Newsom if a majority of voters approve removing him from office.

But the leading opposing candidate is Larry Elder, who is a self-described Libertarian and conservative radio host and columnist.

Inside California Politics hosted a poll with Emerson College to see if people are leaning towards the recall or not. Unfortunately for Newsom, it’s close.

According to the exclusive poll, 46% of polled constituents want to vote to recall, 48% want to keep Newsom. Six percent remain undecided.

Once you get your ballot in the mail, which all registered voters should receive, you can either mail it back or drop it off at several locations near you. You can also choose to vote in-person on Sept. 14.

The governor will be meeting with volunteers in San Francisco at 10 a.m. Friday and then later hold multiple events in San Diego and Los Angeles.