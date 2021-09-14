Live coverage: Bay Area voters cast their ballots

FILE — In this Aug. 30, 2021 file photo election workers inspect ballots for damage that have been received for the Sept. 14, recall election at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters office in Sacramento, Calif. California voters are being asked two questions, should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled and, if so, removed who should replace him? Forty-six candidates are on the replacement ballot. The Associated Press will only declare a winner in the race to replace Newsom if the vote to recall him is successful. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Will Gov. Gavin Newsom stay or will he go?

KRON4 is following today’s gubernatorial recall election that will decide the fate of Gov. Newsom.

Californians are casting the last of the ballots right now that will decide whether Gov. Newsom continues to lead or if the nation’s most populous state veers in a more conservative direction amid anger over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Newsom made his final anti-recall campaign stop in San Francisco, where he met with volunteers who have helped get people out to the polls.

He was most recently in San Francisco for his campaign exactly one week ago, surrounded by longtime political allies like Mayor London Breed, and even past opponents. Newsom was elected mayor in 2003 and re-elected in 2007, before becoming Lt. Governor of California.

