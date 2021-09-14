Local officials react to Gov. Newsom staying in power as recall fails

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom will remain in office after defeating efforts to recall him.

On Tuesday night, Newsom received support from Bay Area and California officials:

Californians resoundingly said “hell no” to the sham Trumpist attempt to grab power here. Californians deeply understand that progress depends on having a Governor who actually cares about CA values. Congrats @GavinNewsom on a huge win. Now let’s continue our forward momentum.

The recall was defeated, wasn't even close. Republicans wasting everyone's time, and our state's money. Thank you to everyone who worked hard, especially organized labor, who threw down to beat this recall. Now let's continue the work and deliver for our state and its people.

…rather than advancing innovative solutions that will move this amazing state forward. It’s time to move past this malarkey and get back to work.

Thank you & congrats, CA! We continue to move forward building a CA for All w/our amazing Governor @GavinNewsom ! The threats will be constant. The attacks non-stop. They won’t deter us. Let’s continue to right wrongs, fight injustice, & lift people up. Let’s get back to work

Thrilled that @gavinnewsom will remain our Governor. But we should all be outraged that wealthy and powerful people could buy an election and force our state to waste hundreds of millions of dollars rather than focusing on what needs to get done. Now let's get back to work.

“Once again, voters rejected the Republican Party’s denial of the pandemic sweeping our country and their subsequent refusal to address it, rejected Republicans’ disproved conspiracy theories about our elections, and rejected Republicans’ unwavering loyalty to the man who caused it all —Donald Trump.

“Tonight is a win for the bold agenda put forth by President Biden, Governor Newsom, and Democrats in Congress to build our country back better, deliver on their promises, and get our country back on track. I am confident we will continue to do so in 2021, 2022, and beyond.

“Governor Newsom provides the smart, capable and focused leadership necessary to keep Californians safe and build the state’s economy back better amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has a strong record of delivering for the people of California and I look forward to watching him continue that critical work as governor.”

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison