Local officials react to Gov. Newsom staying in power as recall fails

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom will remain in office after defeating efforts to recall him.
On Tuesday night, Newsom received support from Bay Area and California officials:
“Once again, voters rejected the Republican Party’s denial of the pandemic sweeping our country and their subsequent refusal to address it, rejected Republicans’ disproved conspiracy theories about our elections, and rejected Republicans’ unwavering loyalty to the man who caused it all —Donald Trump.
“Tonight is a win for the bold agenda put forth by President Biden, Governor Newsom, and Democrats in Congress to build our country back better, deliver on their promises, and get our country back on track. I am confident we will continue to do so in 2021, 2022, and beyond.
“Governor Newsom provides the smart, capable and focused leadership necessary to keep Californians safe and build the state’s economy back better amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has a strong record of delivering for the people of California and I look forward to watching him continue that critical work as governor.”Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison